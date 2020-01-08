Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Man Utd

Manchester City’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg victory over Manchester United.

Impressive City eased to a 1-3 win at Old Trafford last night to put them in control of the tie heading into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez, followed by an Andreas Pereira own goal, secured a derby victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Here’s what the City players had to say about their efforts.

Great performance and result but nothing is over! 90 minutes to play at the Etihad! 🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/1J7OQbCW8b — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) January 7, 2020

A tough battle as always but we got the best of it for tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BCfLKssAM5 — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) January 7, 2020

Brilliant performance from the lads tonight! Half way there, one more push needed 💙 pic.twitter.com/O4QRs1v5VK — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) January 7, 2020

A good result to take into the second leg, but there's still some work to do #CmonCity ⚽️🎱 #DerbyWinners @ManCity pic.twitter.com/7WrSmhQV50 — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) January 7, 2020

Hope you enjoyed that City fans 😏 A good lead to take back to the Etihad but still work to be done pic.twitter.com/SmjOjyteR6 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) January 7, 2020

Great performance tonight guys 👌🏻 a un paso del siguiente objetivo 🎯💪🏻 seguimos fuertes.

CmonCity 💙@ManCity pic.twitter.com/CkWLNvBHjL — Claudio Bravo Muñoz (@C1audioBravo) January 7, 2020