Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Man Utd
Manchester City’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg victory over Manchester United.
Impressive City eased to a 1-3 win at Old Trafford last night to put them in control of the tie heading into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.
Goals from Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez, followed by an Andreas Pereira own goal, secured a derby victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.
Here’s what the City players had to say about their efforts.
Great performance and result but nothing is over! 90 minutes to play at the Etihad! 🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/1J7OQbCW8b— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) January 7, 2020
A tough battle as always but we got the best of it for tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BCfLKssAM5— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) January 7, 2020
Always fighting! Great job tonight. Let’s keep pushing. Still 90⏱ to play. 💪🏾 #cmoncity pic.twitter.com/FzDrhGRmM9— Fernandinho (@fernandinho) January 7, 2020
Well done boys 👊🏻 1 game left 💪🏻 C’mon guys #manchestercity #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/i80kUY9Ayy— Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) January 7, 2020
Brilliant performance from the lads tonight! Half way there, one more push needed 💙 pic.twitter.com/O4QRs1v5VK— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) January 7, 2020
A good result to take into the second leg, but there's still some work to do #CmonCity ⚽️🎱 #DerbyWinners @ManCity pic.twitter.com/7WrSmhQV50— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) January 7, 2020
Hope you enjoyed that City fans 😏 A good lead to take back to the Etihad but still work to be done pic.twitter.com/SmjOjyteR6— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) January 7, 2020
Great team performance! 🙌🏽🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/rXDjPhzcev— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) January 7, 2020
Great performance tonight guys 👌🏻 a un paso del siguiente objetivo 🎯💪🏻 seguimos fuertes.— Claudio Bravo Muñoz (@C1audioBravo) January 7, 2020
CmonCity 💙@ManCity pic.twitter.com/CkWLNvBHjL
Gran tarea de todo el equipo. Un primer paso importante en esta semifinal aunque aún queda trabajo por hacer // Great job from the whole team. An important first step in this semifinal – there's still work in store for us 🤟🏽 #carabaocup pic.twitter.com/K4ItPoPH9K— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 7, 2020