Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Man Utd

By
-

Manchester City’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg victory over Manchester United.

Impressive City eased to a 1-3 win at Old Trafford last night to put them in control of the tie heading into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez, followed by an Andreas Pereira own goal, secured a derby victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Here’s what the City players had to say about their efforts.