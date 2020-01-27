Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Tranmere Rovers

Manchester United are through to the FA Cup fifth round after a comprehensive win over Tranmere Rovers in yesterday’s fourth round tie.

There were six different goalscorers as United recorded a 0-6 win over their League One opponents at Prenton Park.

Captain Harry Maguire and Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot scored their first goals for the Red Devils, while Harry Maguire, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood were also on target.

Here’s what the United players had to say about Sunday’s game.

Good performance and very happy to score my first goal for @ManUtd ❤ pic.twitter.com/3ftGZWPux1 — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) January 26, 2020