Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Wolves

Manchester United are through to the FA Cup fourth round after a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their third round replay at Old Trafford.

Midfielder Juan Mata continued his good form by scoring the only goal of the game in the 67th minute.

The Spaniard chipped Wolves keeper John Ruddy after being sent through on goal by Anthony Martial.

After the final whistle the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match.

Here’s what they had to say.

Never want to feel like I’ve let my teammates, the club and most importantly the fans down so did my very best to carry on tonight and was gutted to come off.



Top work from the lads to get into the next round 👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/ZLpxiqhtq3 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 15, 2020