Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to defeat to Man City

Manchester United’s hopes of reaching the Carabao Cup final are hanging by a thread after their semi-final first leg defeat to local rivals Manchester City.

United suffered a 1-3 loss at Old Trafford yesterday evening, which leaves them needing to win by two goals in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium to have any hope of progressing.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game. Among them was Marcus Rashford, who captained the side and scored United’s consolation goal.