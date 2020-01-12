Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to win over Norwich

By
-

Manchester United eased to a 4-0 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford yesterday.

The result got the Red Devils back to winning ways after a league defeat at Arsenal, a draw at Wolves in the FA Cup and defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

A brace from man of the match Marcus Rashford, making his 200th United appearance, followed by goals for Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side all three points.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.