Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to win over Norwich

Manchester United eased to a 4-0 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford yesterday.

The result got the Red Devils back to winning ways after a league defeat at Arsenal, a draw at Wolves in the FA Cup and defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

A brace from man of the match Marcus Rashford, making his 200th United appearance, followed by goals for Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side all three points.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Beyond proud to become the 3rd youngest player to hit 200 @ManUtd games 🔴⚪️



Can’t put into words what it means to follow Giggsy and George Best. Two goals and three points completes a perfect day 👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/X4g72EMH0S — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 11, 2020

Teamwork 💪🏻

Points 3⃣

Clean sheet ✅ pic.twitter.com/mIxzk34Ynu — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 11, 2020