Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to win over Norwich
Manchester United eased to a 4-0 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford yesterday.
The result got the Red Devils back to winning ways after a league defeat at Arsenal, a draw at Wolves in the FA Cup and defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.
A brace from man of the match Marcus Rashford, making his 200th United appearance, followed by goals for Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side all three points.
Here’s what the United players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Beyond proud to become the 3rd youngest player to hit 200 @ManUtd games 🔴⚪️— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 11, 2020
Can’t put into words what it means to follow Giggsy and George Best. Two goals and three points completes a perfect day 👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/X4g72EMH0S
More like it 🕸🔴 #AWB pic.twitter.com/VDy6VzsKPP— Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) January 11, 2020
Very proud of you to complete 50 games with the @ManUtd shirt! #KeepGoing #GGMU ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9ody64hQqW— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) January 11, 2020
Teamwork 💪🏻— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 11, 2020
Points 3⃣
Clean sheet ✅ pic.twitter.com/mIxzk34Ynu
I enjoyed that! 💥🔴 @ManUtd #MUFC #GGMU pic.twitter.com/6f36l9DB9a— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) January 11, 2020
@vlindelof You are happy bro ? 😂😁 pic.twitter.com/OsDmJPQiya— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) January 11, 2020
🗝⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ouu2u0mtib— Nemanja Matic (@NemanjaMatic) January 12, 2020
Love this feeling ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RqEa7tboIy— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 12, 2020