Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Middlesbrough

Tottenham Hotspur are through to the FA Cup fourth round after a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in last night’s third round replay.

First-half goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela ensured Spurs progressed to face Southampton at St Mary’s in the next round.

Jose Mourinho’s side survived a late scare after George Saville pulled a goal back from the Championship side in the final 10 minutes.

After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match.

Here’s what they had to say.

A la siguiente ronda ! Feliz por el gol y el triunfo del equipo ⚽️👍🏼 Into the next round ! So happy to score. Great work team. #COYS pic.twitter.com/3OMXvP2MvW — Giovani Lo Celso (@LoCelsoGiovani) January 14, 2020