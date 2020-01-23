Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Norwich

Tottenham Hotspur recorded their first Premier League win of 2020 with a 2-1 win over Norwich City yesterday evening.

England international Dele Alli broke the deadlock late in the first-half. Spurs were pegged back when Teemu Pukki put his penalty past fit-again keeper Hugo Lloris in the 70th minute.

But Heung-min Son secured all three points by heading in a deflected cross on 79 minutes.

After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.