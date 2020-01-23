Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Norwich

Tottenham Hotspur recorded their first Premier League win of 2020 with a 2-1 win over Norwich City yesterday evening.

England international Dele Alli broke the deadlock late in the first-half. Spurs were pegged back when Teemu Pukki put his penalty past fit-again keeper Hugo Lloris in the 70th minute.

But Heung-min Son secured all three points by heading in a deflected cross on 79 minutes.

After the final whistle, the Tottenham players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.

Important 3 points! We need to keep working hard to improve. Now time to recover and focus on Saturday. #COYS pic.twitter.com/kBDCnjEExH — Dele (@dele_official) January 22, 2020

Gran triunfo en casa 🙌🏼 // Big win at home. Thank you for your support ! #COYS pic.twitter.com/rszTHA9Bd6 January 22, 2020

Very important win tonight💪 Thanks for your unconditional support! On to Saturday 🏆 #COYS pic.twitter.com/41jvsFzgsm — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) January 22, 2020