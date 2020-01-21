Victor Lindelof sent home from Man Utd training

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was sent home from training this morning due to illness.

The Sweden international reported for duty at Carrington at 9.55am on Tuesday, but was driving home again just 15 minutes later.

United’s medical staff prefer not to have sick players at the training ground due to fears that the illness could be passed to team-mates and leave manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with multiple sick players.

It is not clear whether Lindelof was told to report for training to be assessed by United’s medical team or if had been intending to train but was dismissed when his illness became apparent.

His absence from training today will make him a major doubt for Wednesday’s Premier League game against Burnley. United host the Clarets at Old Trafford in an 8.15pm kick-off tomorrow evening.

Lindelof is currently part of United’s preferred central defensive partnership, alongside captain Harry Maguire.

If Lindelof misses the Burnley game, Solskjaer will have to choose his replacement from Eric Bailly, who is just back from a six-month injury layoff; Phil Jones and Luke Shaw, who was deployed as part of a back-three with Lindelof and Maguire against Liverpool last time out.