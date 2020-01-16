Video: Alisson Becker helps to baptise team-mate Roberto Firmino

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been baptised, with team-mate and Brazilian compatriot Alisson Becker helping to perform the ceremony.

Firmino was also joined by friends and family as he made a formal admission to the Christian faith.

Goalkeeper Alisson awaited Firmino in a swimming pool. They were joined by a preacher and Firmino’s wife Larissa to dunk the in-form striker under the water.

Both Firmino and Alisson were move to tears after the ceremony.

Firmino posted footage of his baptism, which took place on Tuesday, on social media.

He wrote: “I gave my failures and the victories I will give you too.

“My greatest title is Your Love Jesus.

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation.

“The old things have passed away; behold, new things have come.”