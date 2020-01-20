Video: Alisson Becker’s stunning assist and celebration vs Man Utd

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker kept his Fantasy Premier League managers happy with a clean sheet AND an assist during yesterday’s win over Manchester United.

The Brazil international provided the 60-yard pass for Mohamed Salah’s injury-time breakaway goal, which gave the Reds a 2-0 victory.

After Salah found the net, Alisson charged after his pass to lead the celebrations, which resulted in him knee-sliding towards his Egyptian team-mates.

You can see Alisson’s antics in the video below.