Video and Photos: Bruno Fernandes’ first Man Utd training session
Manchester United’s new signing Bruno Fernandes has taken part in his first training session at the club.
After completing his transfer from Sporting Lisbon yesterday, the Portugal international was at Carrington today to join his team-mates in their preparations for this weekend’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already confirmed that the 25-year-old attacking midfield will be in his squad for tomorrow’s teatime kick-off at Old Trafford.
You can see Fernandes taking part in his first United training session in the video footage and selection of photos below.
Here we go, here we go 👀😉@B_Fernandes8 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/FBRJQzbzsN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 31, 2020
You want Bruno training pics? You got Bruno training pics 👍 @B_Fernandes8 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ai2nnTcTwB— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 31, 2020
Putting in work 🤜🤛#MUFC pic.twitter.com/1HFU8qWF1X— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 31, 2020