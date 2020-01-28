Video and Photos: Christian Eriksen’s first Inter Milan training session

It was straight to work for former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen today at his new club Inter Milan.

The Denmark international’s £16.5m move to San Siro was announced by Inter this lunchtime.

And shortly after the deal was done, Eriksen was out on the training pitch to work with his new team-mates and Inter coach Antonio Conte for the first time.

The Inter squad are preparing for Wednesday night’s Coppa Italia quarter-final tie at home to Fiorentina.

You can see below video footage and photos of Eriksen’s first Inter Milan training session.