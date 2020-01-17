Video: Daniel James gives gloves and snood to Man Utd mascot

Manchester United winger Daniel James gave his gloves and snood to a shivering mascot ahead of the midweek win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As he made his way onto the pitch for the pre-match warm-up, the Wales international handed over his accessories to the young girl, who was standing beside the tunnel to greet the players.

It appears likely that James was planning to wear the items himself – as many of his team-mates chose to do – but decided the mascot, who was wearing a United kit, was more deserving.

My niece was the mascot tonight at Old Trafford. @Daniel_James_97 was superb with her giving her his gloves and snood. She absolutely loved it! pic.twitter.com/XHu8pN5eGA January 15, 2020

James confirmed that his gesture was prompted by chilly conditions at Old Trafford on the night.