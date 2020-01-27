Video: Former Man Utd skipper Ashley Young bags assist on Inter Milan debut

Ashley Young had a productive start to his Inter Milan career.

The ex-Manchester United captain got an assist on his debut for the Italian giants.

Young provided the cross for Lautaro Martínez to head in the opening goal for Inter shortly before half-time in yesterday’s Serie A fixture against Cagliari.

But it wasn’t to be a winning start to life in Italy for Young. Inter were pegged back when Radja Nainggolan, on loan from Inter, equalised in the second half.