Video: Gedson Fernandes’ first Tottenham training session
Tottenham Hotspur new boy Gedson Fernandes has trained with the squad for the first time.
The Portuguese midfielder, aged 21, was at Hotspur Way yesterday to join his new team-mates for training as they prepare for Saturday’s lunchtime game against Watford at Vicarage Road.
Gedson joined the North London club Benfica on an initial 18-month loan deal earlier this week.
You can see him being put through his paces in his first Spurs training session in the video footage below.