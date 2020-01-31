Video: Harry Kane shares footage of injury rehab

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has shared a video showing him working on his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

The England international, aged 26, is currently sidelined due to the injury and is expected to be out until April.

Kane provided fans with an update on his recovery. The footage he shared shows him lying on his back in a gym while bending and extending his left leg against some resistance.

He reported: “Working hard. Making progress.”

Kane sustained his injury in the New Year’s Day defeat to Southampton.