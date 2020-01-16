Video: Liverpool’s Andy Robertson impersonates Zoolander ahead of Man Utd game

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has been channelling Derek Zoolander in the build-up to this weekend’s clash with fierce rivals Manchester United.

If the Scotland international is feeling any big game pressure, it wasn’t apparent on the training pitch at Melwood yesterday.

Robertson repeatedly adopted the Blue Steel pouting pose made famous by actor Ben Stiller in his role as male model Zoolander in the 2001 comedy film of the same name.

But the Reds star told his followers: “Need to tell Zoolander it’s RED STEEL.”