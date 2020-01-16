Video: Man Utd 1-0 Wolves (highlights)

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata scored the only goal of the game to secure victory of Wolverhampton Wanderers in last night’s FA Cup third round replay.

Mata dinked the ball over Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy midway through the second half to book United’s place in the fourth round.

The Red Devils will face an away trip to either Watford or Tranmere Rovers in the next round.

You can see Mata’s goal and the other highlights from yesterday’s game at Old Trafford in the video below.