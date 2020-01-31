Video: Man Utd legend Eric Cantona stars in Man City fan Liam Gallagher’s new music video

Former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona is the star of Liam Gallagher’s new music video.

King Eric lives up to his name, wandering around a mansion wearing a crown, in the video for the ex-Oasis front man’s single Once.

The Frenchman got the nod for a starring performance in the Charlie Lightening directed video despite Liam famously supporting United’s local rivals Manchester City.

Explaining Cantona’s role in the video, Liam wrote on Instagram: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have Eric Cantona, the last Rock n roll footballer, star in my video for ‘Once’.

“Songs like this don’t come around very often and neither do football players like him.”