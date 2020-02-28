Anthony Martial to undergo scan ahead of Everton game

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is due to undergo a scan to determine whether he will be available for Sunday’s Premier League game against Everton.

The French attacker missed last night’s Europa League win over Club Brugge due to a thigh injury he sustained in training earlier this week.

Speaking after yesterday’s game, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he did not know whether Martial would be available for the trip to Goodison Park.

Solskjaer is hoping to know more about the extent of the injury after Martial has a scan on his thigh today.

The Norwegian boss told his post-match press conference: “He went off [during] training yesterday and had treatment.

“He reported this morning and had a fitness test. It’s not his hamstring, it’s his thigh, in and around the knee.”

If Martial, who has scored 15 goals so far this season, is ruled out of Sunday’s game, January loan signing Odion Ighalo is likely to make his first Premier League start for United.

The Nigerian striker scored against Brugge last night on his first start for the Red Devils.