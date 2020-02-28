Arsenal midfielder reacts to Europa League exit

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has stuck his head above the parapet to give his thoughts on last night’s Europa League exit.

The Gunners were knocked out of the tournament on away goals after a 1-2 defeat to Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium yesterday evening.

Their players have been conspicuously quiet on social media since the final whistle, but Ceballos has now posted on Twitter.

He wrote: “We all feel a great pain and anger because of what happened yesterday. It wasn’t our day, but now we have to be more united than ever.

“I trust this team to death. Let’s stand up! All together!”

The on-loan Real Madrid midfielder started the match, but was replaced by Lucas Torreira in the 72nd minute.