Arsenal’s Dinos Mavropanos celebrates win and clean sheet for Nurnberg

Arsenal defender Dinos Mavrapanos appears to have made himself at home at loan club FC Nurnberg.

The Greek centre-back, aged 22, came under-fire when he made his debut for the Bundesliga 2 side in a 4-1 defeat against Hamburg last Thursday.

But he cut a more assured figure in yesterday’s game against SV Sandhausen.

Having secured all three points and a clean sheet, despite playing the final 13 minutes with 10 men, Mavropanos and his new team-mates celebrated in style, as you can see in the photo he shared on social media after the game.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “What a game! Let’s keep going . Clean sheet.”