Bruno Fernandes gives update on how he’s settling at Man Utd

Manchester United’s new signing Bruno Fernandes has given fans an update on how he is progressing since joining the club.

The £47m arrival from Sporting Lisbon is currently in Spain for United’s warm weather training camp.

Fernandes, who made his debut in the goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers before the Premier League’s winter break, says he is feeling good and getting stronger as he prepares himself for the remainder of United’s season.

Writing on Twitter, the Portugal international said: “Feeling good and getting stronger here in Marbella with the rest of the lads!”

Feeling good and getting stronger here in Marbella with the rest of the lads! 🔴💪🏻⚫ #MUFC @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/eyQuai0K2d — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 10, 2020

You can see Fernandes in action in Marbella in the video below.