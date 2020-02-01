Bruno Fernandes reacts to making his Man Utd debut

Manchester United’s new signing Bruno Fernandes has taken to social media to give his reaction to making his debut for the club.

The Portugal international, signed from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £47m earlier this week, was drafted straight into the starting lineup for today’s Premier League encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

While Fernandes did have a few efforts on goal, he was unable to have a decisive impact on the game, which ended in a goalless draw.

Writing on Twitter this evening, the attacking midfielder said: “Happy with my debut 💥 Looking for the next game and grab the 3 points!”