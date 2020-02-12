Chelsea close to Hakim Ziyech signing

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, according to the BBC.

The Blues are closing in on a £38m transfer that will be completed in the summer transfer window. It is likely the deal will be finalised and announced in the coming days.

Frank Lampard had hoped to add the 26-year-old Morocco international to his squad during the January transfer window after Chelsea’s transfer ban was lifted.

But Ajax were not prepared to sell him mid-season. The Dutch giants wanted to keep hold of their attacking midfielder until the end of the season as they chase the Eredivisie title.

Ziyech played against Chelsea in the Champions League group stage.

He started his career at Heerenveen, where he came through the youth ranks. He joined Twente in 2014, before moving on to Ajax for €11m in 2016.

The former Netherlands Under-21 international has scored 47 goals in 157 games for Ajax.