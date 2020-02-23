Chelsea star celebrates becoming a dad for the first time

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has posted on social media to announce that he has become a father for the first time.

In the wake of yesterday’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, the Germany international announced the safe arrival of his son Djamal Sahr Rudiger.

Writing on Twitter, Rudiger said: “That feeling of being a father for the first time is just incredible. Welcome to the world, Djamal Sahr Rüdiger.”

The 26-year-old is usually very protective of his personal life, with little known about his relationship or marital status, so the birth announcement and photo showing the hands of Rudiger, his partner and their son is a relatively big glimpse into his life away from the pitch.