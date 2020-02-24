Chelsea team news ahead of Bayern Munich game

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has given his team news ahead of tomorrow evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich.

The Blues host the German giants at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

They will do so without midfielder N’Golo Kante, who remains sidelined with the groin injury that forced him to miss last weekend’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

USA international Christian Pulisic is also ruled out. The attacking midfielder is still struggling with a groin injury of his own.

Young winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is closing in on a return to action, but this game will come too soon for him. Speaking at his pre-match press conference this evening, Lampard confirmed that the England is on the verge of shaking off his hamstring injury.

There is better news with regard to Pedro Rodriguez, who is available after recovering from the injury that forced him to miss the Spurs game.

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could make a Champions League squad for the first time this season. He was an unused substitute last weekend after returning from his long-term layoff.

Fringe players Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso will hope to have staked their claims to feature after they both scored when handed rare starts for the Tottenham game.