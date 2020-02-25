Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg between Chelsea and Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea team to play Bayern Munich

An unchanged starting XI for the Blues! 👊#CHEBAY pic.twitter.com/3HKvFvE9yk — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 25, 2020

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard names an unchanged side for this evening’s clash with Bayern.

Fringe players Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso both keep their places in the starting lineup after getting on the scoresheet in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Giroud leads the line after his man of the match-winning display against Spurs, with Tammy Abraham forced to settle for a place on the bench.

Starting XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kovačić, Alonso; Willian, Mount, Giroud.

Bayern Munich team to play Chelsea

Former Manchester City defender Jerome Boateng and ex-Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnaby both start for Bayern.

There are four changes to the side that narrowly beat Paderborn last weekend.

Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Benjamin Pavard and Boateng come into the side.

They replace Lucas Hernandez, Alvaro Odriozola, Corentin Tolisso and Philippe Coutinho.

Starting XI: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago; Gnabry, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski.