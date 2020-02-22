Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Tottenham lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of today’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea team to play Tottenham

Striker Olivier Giroud is handed a rare start after coming off the bench against Manchester United last time out.

There are four changes from the defeat to United. Marcos Alonso, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount and Giroud come into the team.

They replace N’Golo Kante, Willian, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi.

Fit-again midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek makes a matchday squad for the first time this season. He is among the substitutes.

Willy Caballero is again preferred to Kepa in goal.

Starting XI: Caballero, James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Mount, Giroud

Tottenham team to play Chelsea

Dele Alli is dropped by Jose Mourinho following his poor performance and angry response to being substituted against RB Leipzig in midweek.

There are three changes to the side that started the Champions League game.

Japhet Tanganga, Jan Vertonghen and Tanguy Ndombele all come into the starting lineup.

They replace Serge Aurier, Gedson Fernandes and Alli.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Tanganga, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Lucas