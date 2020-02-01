Confirmed Team News: Leicester vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League between Leicester City and Chelsea.

Leicester team to play Chelsea

It's time to reveal our team for #LeiChe, sponsored by @eToro! 🦊 — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 1, 2020

Leicester City make just one change to the side that lost the Carabao Cup semi-final to Aston Villa in midweek.

Jamie Vardy returns to spearhead the Foxes’ attack in place of Kelechi Iheanacho.

Starting XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi; Pérez, Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes; Vardy

Chelsea team to play Leicester

Willy Caballero is a surprise starter in goal for Chelsea in place of Kepa, who drops to the bench.

The Argentine veteran keeps his place after starting against Hull City in the FA Cup last time out.

There are six changes to the side that started against the Tigers.

Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, N’Golo Kane and Tammy Abraham return.

They replace Marcos Alonso, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Ross Barkley, Matteo Kovacic and Michy Batshuayi.

Starting XI: Caballero; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Mount, Jorginho, Kante; Pedro, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi