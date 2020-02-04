Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s FA Cup fourth round replay between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.

Liverpool team to play Shrewsbury

Curtis Jones becomes Liverpool’s youngest ever captain.

The 19-year-old is one of four players to keep his place from the side that drew 2-2 at the New Meadow. Neco Williams, Pedro Chirivella and Harvey Elliott are also retained.

With Jurgen Klopp and his first-team away for the Premier League’s winter break, a raft of youngsters come into the team.

Adam Lewis, Leighton Clarkson, Liam Millar and 18-year-old midfielder Jake Cain all make their first senior starts.

Starting XI: Kelleher; Williams, Hoever, Van den Berg, Lewis, Chirivella, Clarkson, Cain, Elliott, Jones, Millar.

Shrewsbury team to play Liverpool

📋 | Sam Ricketts names his side that is set to take on Liverpool tonight! 🔷🔶 #Salop pic.twitter.com/Oxgkl2ObAC — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) February 4, 2020

Despite coming off the bench to score the two goals that forced the replay, striker Jason Cummings again has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Former Wales midfielder Dave Edwards’ inclusion is the only change from the first game at the New Meadow.

He replaces captain Ollie Norburn, who still hasn’t recovered from the injury that forced him off when the side last met.

Starting XI: O’Leary, Pierre, Golbourne, Edwards, Wiliams, Whalley, Lang, Love, Goss, Ebanks-Landell, Laurent.