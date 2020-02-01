Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Southampton lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield, as the table-topping Reds aim to extend their lead beyond the 20-point mark.

Liverpool team to play Southampton

Liverpool make one change to the side that beat West Ham United in midweek.

Fabinho comes into the starting lineup in place of Divock Origi.

Belgian forward Origi came off injured at the London Stadium, but it proved to be only a bout of cramp and he is fit enough to place in attack.

With Fabinho coming into midfield, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to move into a more attacking role.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Salah, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Southampton team to play Liverpool

🚨 T E A M S H E E T 🚨



Here's the #SaintsFC side that will be taking on #LFC this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/UalG11q0fE — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 1, 2020

Southampton’s new loan signing Kyle Walker-Peters is not named in today’s matchday squad.

There are four changes to the side that started against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup last time out.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, Moussa Djenepo, Oriol Romeu and Shane Long all come into the team.

They replace Angus Gunn, Kevin Danso, Stuart Armstrong and Michael Obafemi.

Starting XI: McCarthy, Ward-Prowse, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Djenepo, Romeu, Højbjerg, Redmond, Long, Ings