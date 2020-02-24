Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs West Ham lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Liverpool vs West Ham United clash in the Premier League.

Liverpool team to play West Ham

🔴 Our team to face @WestHam 🔴@JamesMilner is out as a precaution due to a slight muscle strain. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 24, 2020

Liverpool are without captain Jordan Henderson, who is sidelined for three weeks as a result of the hamstring injury he picked up against Atletico Madrid.

He is replaced in midfield by Naby Keita in the only change to the side Jurgen Klopp picked at the Wanda Metropolitano last time out.

Dejan Lovren comes into the matchday squad to take Keita’s place on the bench.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane

West Ham team to play Liverpool

Hammers boss David Moyes makes two changes to the side that was defeated at Manchester City in midweek.

Youngster Jeremy Ngakia comes in at right-back in place of the injured Ryan Fredericks, who was forced off at the Etihad Stadium.

Ngakia gets the nod ahead of Pablo Zabaleta, who replaced Fredericks in midweek. The Argentina veteran is among the substitutes.

The other change sees Felipe Anderson come in for Arthur Masuaku.

Starting XI: Fabianski, Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Soucek, Snodgrass, F. Anderson, Antonio