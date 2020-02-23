Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Watford lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Manchester United vs Watford game in the Premier League.

Man Utd team to play Watford

🕐 Time for some team news!



▪️ Six changes in total for #MUFC

▪️ @MasonGreenwood starts

▪️ @McTominay10 returns to the bench#MUNWAT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 23, 2020

Manchester United make six changes to the side beaten at Club Brugge in Thursday evening’s Europa League game.

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James and Mason Greenwood all return to the starting lineup.

They replace Sergio Romero, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard.

Scott McTominay is named among the substitutes after returning from injury.

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fernandes, Fred, James, Martial, Greenwood

Watford team to play Man Utd

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



One change for the Hornets…



➡ Dawson

⬅ Mariappa@izosarr & Cleverley 🔙 on the bench! #MUNWAT pic.twitter.com/HOirsCNEKP — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 23, 2020

Watford make one change to the side that drew with Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

Craig Dawson comes into the defence in place in Adrian Mariappa, who drops to the bench.

Former United midfielder Tom Cleverley is also among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Foster, Masina, Cathcart, Dawson, Kabasele, Capoue, Doucoure, Hughes, Deulofeu, Pereyra, Deeney