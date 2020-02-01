Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Wolves lineups – Bruno Fernandes starts
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.
Man Utd team to play Wolves
🚨 The #MUFC team news is in – @B_Fernandes8 starts!#MUNWOL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 1, 2020
Manchester United’s new signing Bruno Fernandes comes straight into the starting lineup to make his debut.
Fellow new arrival Odion Ighalo is not yet in the UK following his loan signing from Shanghai Shenhua.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes four changes to the side that started at Manchester City in midweek.
Fernandes, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James and Juan Mata come into the starting lineup.
They replace Brandon Williams, Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood and the suspended Nemanja Matic.
Starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fernandes, Fred; Mata, Pereira, James; Martial
Wolves team to play Man Utd
Here's how Wolves line-up for this afternoon's @premierleague fixture against @ManUtd. #MUNWOL— Wolves (@Wolves) February 1, 2020
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/59VrvqMVdO
Wolves make two changes to the side defeated by Liverpool last time out.
Willy Boly and Diogo Jota come into the starting lineup at the expense of Leander Dendoncker and Pedro Neto.
New signing Daniel Podence is among the substitutes.
Starting XI: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty; Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Traore; Jimenez, Jota