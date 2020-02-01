Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Wolves lineups – Bruno Fernandes starts

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

Man Utd team to play Wolves

Manchester United’s new signing Bruno Fernandes comes straight into the starting lineup to make his debut.

Fellow new arrival Odion Ighalo is not yet in the UK following his loan signing from Shanghai Shenhua.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes four changes to the side that started at Manchester City in midweek.

Fernandes, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James and Juan Mata come into the starting lineup.

They replace Brandon Williams, Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood and the suspended Nemanja Matic.

Starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fernandes, Fred; Mata, Pereira, James; Martial

Wolves team to play Man Utd

Wolves make two changes to the side defeated by Liverpool last time out.

Willy Boly and Diogo Jota come into the starting lineup at the expense of Leander Dendoncker and Pedro Neto.

New signing Daniel Podence is among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty; Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Traore; Jimenez, Jota