Confirmed Team News: Watford vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Premier League game between Watford and champions elect Watford.

Watford team to Liverpool

Two changes from last weekend.



⬅️ Dawson & Pereyra

Watford make two changes to the side beaten by Manchester United last time out.

Kiko Femenia and Ismaila Sarr come into the starting lineup in place of Craig Dawson and Roberto Pereyra, who both drop to the bench.

Starting XI: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina, Capoue, Hughes, Deulofeu, Sarr, Doucoure, Deeney

Liverpool team to play Watford

Joe Gomez (precaution due to a minor fitness concern) and Naby Keita (sore hip) both out.

Liverpool make two changes to the side that beat West Ham United in midweek for today’s encounter with Watford.

Defender Joe Gomez misses out as a precaution to due to an injury concern, while midfielder Naby Keita is sidelined due to a sore hip.

They are replaced by Dejan Lovren and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Captain Jordan Henderson is still absent due to his hamstring injury.

Youngsters Curtis Jones and Ki-Jana Hoever are among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino