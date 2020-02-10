Daniel James gives Bruno Fernandes update

Manchester United winger Daniel James has given an update on how new signing Bruno Fernandes is adapting to life at the club.

The Portugal international joined the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon last month. He was immediately pressed into action to make his debut in the 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers prior to the Premier League’s winter break.

Since then, United fans have not seen much of their new boy. But team-mate James says the attacking midfielder is settling in well.

James, who is likely to operate to Fernandes’ left in the United attack, spoke of his desire to build a connection on the pitch with his new colleague.

The Welshman told United’s in-house media team: “He is settling in great.

“He put his stamp on the game [on his debut] and if we can get that bond, it will be great.”

Fernandes and James both started against Wolves last time out, with James being withdrawn in the 88th minute.

With Marcus Rashford currently injured, the pair are set to get plenty of playing time providing support for Anthony Martial’s in United’s attack.