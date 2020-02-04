Early Team News: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury

Liverpool are without all of their first-team players for this evening’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.

The Red fielded a weakened team with an all-star bench in the original tie New Meadow, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

But manager Jurgen Klopp and his players have opted to observe the two-week Premier League winter break and play no part in tonight’s game. Under-23s boss Neil Critchley will take charge.

The result is likely to be a team similar to the one that started the Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa in December, when the senior squad were at the Club World Cup.

Left-back Yasser Larouci, who started at Shrewsbury, is expected to miss out due to injury.

Forward Curtis Jones, aged 19, is expected to captain the youthful side.

Shrewsbury are expected to name a similar side to the one that started at the New Meadow.

Striker Jason Cummings, who came off the bench to score twice in the first game, will hope to have earned a start.

New signings Conor McAleny, Kayne Ramsay and Harry Burgoyne are unavailable because they were not registered for the initial tie.