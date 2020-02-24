Early Team News: Liverpool vs West Ham

Here is the early team news ahead of this evening’s Liverpool vs West Ham United game in the Premier League at Anfield. The match kicks off at 8pm.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be without captain Jordan Henderson (hamstring) after he limped off during the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The skipper is expected to be out of action for three weeks as a result of his injury.

Fellow midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) is also ruled out of this evening’s game against the Hammers. The Switzerland international is still not close to a return to training.

Right-back Nathaniel Clyne remains out with his ACL knee injury, while young left-back Yasser Larouci (hamstring) is also unavailable.

West Ham team news

Hammers full-back Ryan Fredericks (shoulder) is sidelined after picking up an injury against Manchester City in midweek.

Pablo Zabaleta is likely to deputise.

Long-term absentees Andriy Yarmolenko (thigh) and Jack Wilshere (groin) are still ruled out.