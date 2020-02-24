Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea confirm Ajax winger’s signing

Chelsea have confirmed that Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech will join them in the summer transfer window.

The Morocco international, aged 26, has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract and put pen to paper.

Ziyech told Chelsea’s official website: “I am delighted and proud to have signed for such a huge club as Chelsea. I am looking forward to next season and hope we can achieve great things together.”

With the deal having been finalised outside of a transfer window, Ziyech will stay with Ajax until the end of the season. The Dutch giants had reportedly blocked the Blues’ attempts to sign the player during the January transfer window because they wanted him to stay and help them push for the Eredivisie title.

Chelsea signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund in similar circumstances a year ago. A deal for the USA international was done mid-season, but he only moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Ziyech has scored nine goals for Ajax so far this season. He has four assists in the Champions League so far this term, with three of them coming against the Blues at Stamford Bridge.