Harry Maguire predicted his goal vs Chelsea

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire correctly predicted he would score against Chelsea this evening – and knew exactly how he would score his goal.

The England international wrote a text message to brother Laurence, who plays for Chesterfield, is which he claimed he would score at the backpost from an inswinging corner.

Writing to his younger sibling, he said: “Yes I’m going to score around back tonight. Watch. I swinging corner [sic].”

Maguire duly delivered to scored United’s second goal in a 0-2 away win at Stamford Bridge.

Laurence shared a screenshot of the conversation, which was later retweeted by his brother, and said: “The boy said he would score tonight.”

The younger brother’s initial message seemed to hint that the United skipper would be able to take advantage of Frank Lampard’s Blues from set-pieces.

But it is not clear whether Maguire’s confident proclamation was based on a weakness he or the United camp had identified at the backpost, a specific set-piece routine they had been working on, or faith in new man Bruno Fernandes’ delivery.