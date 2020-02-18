Heung-min Son set for surgery on fractured arm

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son has been ruled out for several weeks due to a fractured arm.

The South Korea international, Spurs’ match-winner against Aston Villa last weekend, is set to undergo surgery on his arm later this week.

He picked up the injury during the Villa game, but still managed to score twice, including a last-gasp winner.

Son will definitely miss Tottenham’s Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig.

With star striker Harry Kane already sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Jose Mourinho goes into the tie with Lucas Moura, new signing Steven Bergwijn and 18-year-old Troy Parrott as his only fit forwards.

Son’s loss is a big one, particularly given his recent form. He has scored in his last five games.

He is also likely to miss Premier League fixtures against Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and Manchester United if, as expected, he is out of action for around a month.