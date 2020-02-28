Heung-min Son set to self-isolate over coronavirus fears

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son looks set to undergo a period of self-isolation over concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The South Korea international has been in his homeland to undergo an operation on the fractured arm he sustained against Aston Villa earlier this month.

He is due to return to the UK in the coming days, but is likely to spend time away from the Spurs training ground to alleviate any risk of him bring coronovirus to the club.

Speaking at his press conference today, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said: “He [Son] is coming back to England very soon. He will have to follow some safety protocols because he is flying from Seoul.

“When his recovery process has started we will try all possibilities to have him back for some matches. We should be very cautious with our words, especially people like me who don’t have enough knowledge on this.”

Mourinho went on to say that Spurs would follow official guidance on how to handle Son’s return to the country, which would suggest a 14-day period of self-isolation.

South Korea currently has the largest outbreak of coronavirus outside of China, where the virus originated.

Ironically, Son’s Spurs team-mate Dele Alli is currently facing an FA misconduct charge for a social media post in which he mocked an Asian man by putting on a face mask when he saw him.