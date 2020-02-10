James Milner credits Divock Origi with assist for Jordan Henderson’s new baby, born 9 months after Barcelona comeback

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has awarded team-mate Divock Origi with the assist after Jordan Henderson became a dad for the third time.

The latest addition to skipper Henderson’s family arrived nine months after the Reds’ dramatic comeback win over Barcelona in last season’s Champions League semi-final.

Origi was the star of the show as Liverpool overturned a 0-3 deficit to triumph at Anfield. He scored the decisive goal from a quickly taken corner.

Writing on Twitter, Milner joked: “Origi assist 👍🏼 #cornertakenquickly.”

Not bad, James. #quickieinthecorner would have earned you full marks.