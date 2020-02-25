James Milner pokes fun at Joe Gomez over ‘assist’ for Liverpool’s winner

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has poked fun at defender Joe Gomez for setting up last night’s winning goal against West Ham United.

Gomez’s attempted long-range strike was deflected into the path Trent Alexander-Arnold, who crossed for Sadio Mane to give the Reds a 3-2 win.

Milner was quick to praise Gomez’s left-footed ‘assist’ for the crucial goal.

Writing on Twitter, he joked: “Never in doubt it would end up in the net as Joey G lined it up from 30yards on his left peg.”

Gomez saw the funny side, responsing to Milner’s tweet: “#findaway.”

The former Charlton Athletic man had found himself in space outside the penalty area after beating Sebastien Haller to a 50/50 ball from Declan Rice’s clearance, and clearly fancied his chances with a shot on his weaker foot from well outside the area.