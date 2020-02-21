Jordan Henderson injury layoff confirmed

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is expected to be sidelined for three weeks due to the hamstring injury he sustained in the midweek defeat at Atletico Madrid.

The England international, aged 29, is was forced off in the second-half of the Champions League last-16 first leg at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

News that Henderson is out for around three weeks – a relatively short layoff for a hamstring complaint – is positive for the Reds.

But it still means they will probably be without their skipper for the return game against Atletico at Anfield, as well as Premier League fixtures against West Ham United, Watford and Bournemouth, plus the FA Cup fifth roundt tie at Chelsea.

A three-week absence puts Henderson on course to return to action in the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park on March 16.

Speaking to reporters at his press conference this morning, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “Hendo, it could have been worse. How we all know, it was a hamstring.

“We heard of different hamstring injuries now around in the Premier League – Harry Kane, for example. It’s not that bad.

“But he will be out, I think, for three weeks or so, which is not cool. But how we see it, we were still lucky. That’s it.”

The injury update means Henderson should be wearing the armband when the Reds are crowned Premier League champions. They need five more wins to secure the title.