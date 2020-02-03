Kepa set for Chelsea exit

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga might have played his last game for the club, according to Spanish outlet Cope.

The Spain international, aged 25, was dropped for last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City, with coach Frank Lampard opting to pick Argentina veteran Willy Caballero instead.

Cope’s report suggests Lampard is not a fan of Kepa and that the Blues are scouting for a new first-choice keeper ahead of the summer transfer window. Caballero is tipped to deputise until Kepa can be offloaded.

The former Manchester City man has spoken about being unexpectedly selected at Kepa’s expense for the clash with the Foxes.

Caballero, aged 38, told Chelsea’s official website: “The day before the game we trained and I was with the starting XI.

“It was a difficult moment for Kepa, for the team, and we respect very well each other. Also for the boss it was really tough.

“He told me just to be confident. It was a difficult decision from him, but I just had to take it and enjoy. It was very honest, the message from him.

“As a goalkeeper I have to switch on very quickly and be ready for this opportunity, because I’ve been working and training really hard for it.

“I feel great because I played and we got one point in a difficult stadium against a difficult team.

“We’ll see what they want to do and I’ll just keep showing that I can play and be in the starting XI for the next game.

“But no one is sure that they will play the next game. The message from the boss is to keep working hard in training.

“I had the opportunity to play and to try to enjoy it. I just have to do my job, be ready for the next game.”

Kepa has conceded 43 goals and kept eight clean sheets so far this season.

He was among the substitutes at the King Power Stadium last Saturday lunchtime.

Chelsea are next in action against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday, February 17. Lampard’s choice of goalkeeper for that match might give a clue as to his plans for the rest of the season.