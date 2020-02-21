Liverpool coach praises former player for assist vs Man Utd

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg took to social media to congratulate formers Reds keeper Simon Mignolet on his assist against Manchester United yesterday evening.

Mignolet, who left Anfield last summer, provided the long kick over the United defence from which Emmanuel Bonaventure scored the only goal of last night’s Europa League last-32 tie first leg in Belgium.

United had been on the attack in the 15th minute and had been expecting a corner, when Mignolet’s quickly taken goal-kick caught their defence napping.

You can see the goal and Mignolet’s “nice assist” in the video below.