Liverpool players look ahead to Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League encounter with Atletico Madrid.
The Reds will be at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano – the site of their triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in last season’s final – for their last-16 first leg this evening.
Vice-captain James Milner was among those to give his thoughts on the big match.
He wrote on Twitter: “Big game, top stadium – will be a great atmosphere tomorrow night.”
Here’s what the Liverpool players have been saying ahead of the game.
Big game, top stadium – will be a great atmosphere tomorrow night 💪🏻🔴 #UCL #YNWA pic.twitter.com/6FZl0XBX3G— James Milner (@JamesMilner) February 17, 2020
Back in Madrid. Back for the Champions League. 😍 #YNWA #UCL pic.twitter.com/aZ81SBFOMF— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) February 17, 2020
UCL is back! 🙏🏻👊🏻#YNWA pic.twitter.com/bf1mj6lIx8— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) February 18, 2020
That @ChampionsLeague feeling 😁💫 pic.twitter.com/LhiQ3dInua— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) February 17, 2020