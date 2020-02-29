Liverpool players react to defeat at Watford (tweets and photos)

Liverpool’s players have been giving their reaction to this evening’s shock defeat to Watford.

The Reds saw their hopes of going through a Premier League season unbeaten unexpected derailed by the Hornets, who recorded a 3-0 win over the table-toppers.

Two goals from Ismaila Sarra and a third from captain Troy Deeney secured three points for the hosts.

After the final whistle, Jurgen Klopp’s players took to social media to react to their 44-match unbeaten run coming to an end. Here’s what they had to say.

Be gracious in defeat! Well done to Watford. Tough one to take but we will bounce back. Focus on the next!! pic.twitter.com/BtjSgSn3gx — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) February 29, 2020

Tough losses should be an opportunity to improve. Time to regroup and give it our all in the very next opportunity we get 👊🏾 #YNWA #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/5MSs4lV4Zc — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) February 29, 2020